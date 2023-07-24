Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 24,527 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,527 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.11.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $402.31. 700,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,855. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $404.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.89 and a 200 day moving average of $372.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

