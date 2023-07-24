Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,761 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Fastenal worth $36,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.6 %

FAST traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.80. 773,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,057. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

