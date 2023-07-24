Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,063 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.69% of Vontier worth $29,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,100,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after acquiring an additional 174,110 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their price target on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE VNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.80. 72,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,762. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

