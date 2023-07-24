Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $16.88

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $16.15. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 5,075,202 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MARA. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $13.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 5.02.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 153.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

