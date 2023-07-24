MARBLEX (MBX) Price Reaches $1.03 on Top Exchanges

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003537 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $61.12 million and $1.31 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 326,093,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,302,805 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 326,093,943 with 59,302,804.54795408 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.03230166 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $851,808.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

