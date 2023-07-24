MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Up 7.3%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 112,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 92,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Up 9.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, research analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.