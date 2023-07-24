Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $250.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.29 and its 200-day moving average is $231.10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.