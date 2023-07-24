Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 522.7% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,750,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $146.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

