Marten Transport’s (MRTN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Marten Transport stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4,463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 674,813 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 383,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 2,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Marten Transport by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

