Mask Network (MASK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $289.69 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $289.69 million and $144.14 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can now be bought for $3.53 or 0.00012089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

