McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 492.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $295.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.11.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.16.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.