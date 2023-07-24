Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.83

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.65. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 95,747 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $773.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.25.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $33,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

