Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.83

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.65. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 95,747 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Mesoblast Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $773.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.25.
Institutional Trading of Mesoblast
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $33,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
