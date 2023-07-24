Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s 8th Largest Position

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.3% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

META stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,648,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,651,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $318.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.