Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $11,190,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $277.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,860,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,611,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.37 and its 200 day moving average is $219.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $318.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

