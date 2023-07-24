Metahero Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $23.04 million and approximately $291,340.62 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

