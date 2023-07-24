MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Position Raised by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 253.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.70 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MTG traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. 113,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,770. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

