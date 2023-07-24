MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $436.65

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $436.65, but opened at $427.64. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $422.39, with a volume of 91,304 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.08 and its 200-day moving average is $290.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total transaction of $2,956,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Stories

