Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 27,690 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,578 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,431,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $50,783,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PPL by 1,039.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,889,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

