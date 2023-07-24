Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 137,456 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,456 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises about 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.32% of Cardinal Health worth $63,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.87. 494,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,121. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

