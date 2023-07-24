Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sempra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,767,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,759,000 after acquiring an additional 224,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.21. The stock had a trading volume of 133,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.31. Sempra has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.