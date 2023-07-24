Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $38 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.87% of Portland General Electric worth $38,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock remained flat at $49.16 during trading hours on Monday. 175,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,748. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.