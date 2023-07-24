Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $6.95 Million Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 153.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of AllianceBernstein worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

AB traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 92,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,134. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

