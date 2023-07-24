Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $614,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.71. 819,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,547. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

