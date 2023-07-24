Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,906,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,253 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $73,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. 4,626,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,168,949. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

