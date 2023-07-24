Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 4,043 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 58,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.91. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

