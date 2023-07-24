Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 528,995 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,995 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.11% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $60,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

