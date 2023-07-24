Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 77,763 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.37% of Antero Midstream worth $18,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Antero Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 392,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.00. 901,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

