Mina Achieves Market Cap of $413.04 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $413.04 million and $9.18 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,056,133,613 coins and its circulating supply is 939,188,453 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,056,056,572.8400393 with 939,006,430.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.45571044 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,984,066.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

