MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Trading Up 0.8%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 31,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 114,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

