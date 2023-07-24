Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000. Distoken Acquisition makes up about 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Distoken Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIST. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,795,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Distoken Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in Distoken Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Distoken Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Distoken Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Distoken Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.39. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,182. Distoken Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32.

About Distoken Acquisition

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

