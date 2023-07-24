Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Molson Coors Beverage traded as high as $70.71 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 199876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.

TAP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.