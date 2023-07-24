Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MONY traded up GBX 3.48 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 279.48 ($3.65). 1,491,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,097. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,149.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 248.61. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 170.70 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 283 ($3.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

