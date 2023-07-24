Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after buying an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after buying an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 111.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,064,000 after buying an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

