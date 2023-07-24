Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 7,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 34,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
