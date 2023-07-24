Morgan Stanley Raises Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $56.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,846,000 after buying an additional 374,257 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,289,000 after acquiring an additional 106,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.