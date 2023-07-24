Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) vs. Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonova shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Movano shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Sonova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -224.99% -165.18% Sonova N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonova 3 5 1 0 1.78

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Movano and Sonova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sonova has a consensus price target of $295.00, indicating a potential upside of 436.36%. Given Sonova’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonova is more favorable than Movano.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movano and Sonova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$30.33 million ($0.90) -1.52 Sonova $3.66 billion 4.59 $706.52 million N/A N/A

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Risk & Volatility

Movano has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonova has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonova beats Movano on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It also develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC), for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands. The Cochlear Implants segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing implants and related products under the Advanced Bionics brand. The company sells its products through independent distributors; and provides hearing care services through a network of stores and clinics. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

