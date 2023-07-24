MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Boosted by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.54. 27,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,638. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.