MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,583 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 687.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.89. 13,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.