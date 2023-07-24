MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Paychex by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Paychex by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.42. 266,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,150. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.25.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

