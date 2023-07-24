MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 78 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.11. 143,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.06 and a 200 day moving average of $208.87. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

