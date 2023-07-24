MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.66. 98,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.47 per share, with a total value of $25,033.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,758.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,193 shares of company stock valued at $450,699 and have sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

