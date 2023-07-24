MTM Investment Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 90,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after buying an additional 129,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MarineMax by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HZO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,571. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $839.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.47. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $44.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HZO. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

