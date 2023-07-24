MTM Investment Management LLC Has $909,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.0 %

Waste Management stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.33. 181,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

