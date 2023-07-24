MTM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises 1.3% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PDP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $81.07. 2,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,934. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

