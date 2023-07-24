Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $82.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.44.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

