Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $11,081.48 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 233 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $11,081.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,248,275.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $245,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,142. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 14.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 591,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Natera by 13.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

