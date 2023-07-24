National Bank Financial Boosts Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$8.50

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Real Matters Price Performance

RLLMF remained flat at $5.14 on Monday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

