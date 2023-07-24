National Bank Financial Lowers Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target to C$11.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS ATRWF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.81. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
