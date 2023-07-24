National Bank Financial Lowers Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target to C$11.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS ATRWF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.81. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

