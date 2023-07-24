National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Down to $425.00

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $425.00, but opened at $412.94. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $412.94, with a volume of 2,035 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.