National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Down to $425.00

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $425.00, but opened at $412.94. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $412.94, with a volume of 2,035 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.61 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

