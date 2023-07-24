NEAR Protocol Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00004660 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $59.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000794 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,954,371 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 940,552,817 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.43895627 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $43,446,678.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

